Republicans Have Long Endorsed Statehood For Puerto Rico

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 16:12 Hits: 11

[Above: Three former Republican presidents, Ford, Reagan, and George HW Bush, in ads in support of statehood for Puerto Rico, 1993. Details here.] Republicans flipping out over Puerto Rico becoming a state have forgotten (of course) their party platforms and past presidents: President Gerald Ford proposed statehood in 1976: "I believe that the appropriate status for Puerto Rico is statehood. I propose, therefore, that the people of Puerto Rico and the Congress of the United States begin now to take those steps which will result in statehood for Puerto Rico. I will recommend to the 95th Congress the enactment of legislation providing for the admission of Puerto Rico as a State of the Union." President Ronald Reagan favored statehood: "I favor statehood for Puerto Rico and if the people of Puerto Rico vote for statehood in their coming referendum I would, as President, initiate the enabling legislation to make this a reality."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/republicans-have-long-endorsed-statehood