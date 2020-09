Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 23:07 Hits: 0

Republican senators are coalescing behind Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) vow to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A number of GOP senators, including both...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/517320-mcconnell-locks-down-key-gop-votes-on-supreme-court-fight