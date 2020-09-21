The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Sen. Loeffler Has A Weird New Ad Bragging She&#8217;s &#8216;More Conservative Than Attila The Hun&#8217;

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Sen. Loeffler Has A Weird New Ad Bragging She&#8217;s &#8216;More Conservative Than Attila The Hun&#8217;

One of history’s most brutal conquerors has nothing on Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), the Republican senator’s campaign boasts in a new 30-second TV spot released on Monday.

In the ad, a pair of modern-day Americans marvel at Loeffler’s credentials as the “the most conservative senator in America.”

“She’s more conservative than Attila the Hun,” a man declares.

Cut to the inside of a war tent where a sword-wielding Attila the Hun is dictating a fearsome to-do list in a series of unintelligible grunts to a behatted scribe.

“‘Fight China.’ Got it,” the scribe says aloud while writing.

Grunt.

“‘Attack big government,'” the scribe writes.

More grunting.

“‘Eliminate the liberal scribes,'” he writes, then slowly turns to look at the camera. “Uh oh.”

Caitlin O’Dea, the press secretary for the Loeffler campaign, described the spot as a “statewide TV buy!” (emphasis hers) in an email to TPM.

Watch the ad below:

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/I-nOQn6bFTU/sen-loeffler-has-a-weird-new-ad-bragging-shes-more-conservative-than-attila-the-hun

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version