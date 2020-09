Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 23:30 Hits: 8

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), who is facing a tough reelection bid, signaled on Monday that he will not oppose taking up a Supreme Court nominee this year to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat. “When a President exercises...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/517480-gardner-signals-support-for-taking-up-supreme-court-nominee-this-year