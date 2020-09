Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 20:09 Hits: 2

As Americans shift to voting by mail, political parties are investing heavily in making sure voters know their options. In Wisconsin, Parks and Recreation actors joined Democrats in this effort.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/21/915381453/parks-and-recreation-cast-educates-wisconsin-voters-on-how-to-vote-by-mail?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics