Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 20:09 Hits: 3

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other U.S. officials say new sanctions against Iran have begun. Not only does Iran reject that move, but so do America's usual allies.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/21/915381436/allies-disagree-with-u-s-on-sanctions-against-iran?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics