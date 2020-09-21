The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Plans to Promote 'Patriotic Education'

U.S. President Donald Trump recently announced plans to promote “patriotic education” in U.S. schools, saying he wants to protect children from indoctrination by the “radical left” which, he said, sees America as a “racist nation.” This latest move by Trump reflects the debate on racial justice that’s heating up ahead of the November election, with both candidates holding starkly different views. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/trump-plans-promote-patriotic-education-4426661

