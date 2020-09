Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 09:00 Hits: 0

As if 2020 couldn't get any more politically contentious, a fight is underway over a Supreme Court vacancy — just 43 days until Election Day, and as Americans are already voting.

(Image credit: Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/21/915043386/washington-politics-could-be-about-to-enter-a-post-apocalyptic-phase?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics