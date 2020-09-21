The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Thugs Roll Through NC Town Shouting 'White Power'

Supporters of President Donald Trump were caught on video over the weekend shouting “white power” as they participated in a convoy to bolster the Republican ticket. The incident was said to have occurred in Elon, a small college town in North Carolina. According to the Triad City Beat, the convoy was organized by conservative activist Gary Williamson, who coordinated with the local Young Republicans chapter. Watch the video below. Video clip shows supporters in a Trump convoy passing through Elon, NC shouting "White power!" two separate times. ACTBAC founder Gary Williamson organized the convoy, which coordinated w/ a Alamance County Young Republicans event #Election2020 #ncpol pic.twitter.com/VQo8Hmgkc0 — Triad City Beat (@Triad_City_Beat) September 19, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/trump-thugs-roll-through-nc-town-shouting

