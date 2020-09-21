HHS Secretary Azar Makes Power Grab Over Vaccines, COVID Data

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 11:28 Hits: 1

Every day, we see authoritarianism and corruption spread ever outward with this gang. Now, are we really supposed to believe anything they say at HHS? I gotta tell you, I worked for an FDA compliance firm, and even under the best of circumstances, you couldn't turn your back on Big Pharma. Now it all goes through former lobbyist and pharma exec Azar? Anyone who votes for the current administration has a death wish. Via the New York Times: In a stunning declaration of authority, Alex M. Azar II, the secretary of health and human services, this week barred the nation’s health agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration, from signing any new rules regarding the nation’s foods, medicines, medical devices and other products, including vaccines. Going forward, Mr. Azar wrote in a Sept. 15 memorandum obtained by The New York Times, such power “is reserved to the Secretary.” The bulletin was sent to heads of operating and staff divisions within H.H.S.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/hhs-secretary-azar-all-new-regulations-now