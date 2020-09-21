Bill Barr Dubbs NYC, Portland, And Seattle 'Anarchist Jurisdictions'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 16:29 Hits: 6

"Attorney General" Bill Barr has seen fit to make official Donald Trump's threat from early September to designate the cities of New York, Seattle, and Portland "anarchist jurisdictions." This means that the administration can withhold federal funding from those cities. According to NBC News 4, "In justifying its decision, the DOJ cited New York City's rising gun violence, cuts to the NYPD's budget, and moves by various district attorneys not to prosecute charges related to protests earlier this summer." In other words, New York City and State permitted its citizens to peacefully protest centuries-long, unhinged and unchecked police brutality against Black people. For this, and similar "unpatriotic" (/sarcasm) behavior in Portland and Seattle, the three cities may have their federal funding choked off. DOJ is threatening 3 American cities, all, coincidentally, led by Democrats, with shutting off unspecified federal funding. Barr is treating peaceful protestors like criminals and demonizing entire cities instead of focusing on the conduct of a very few. https://t.co/cVH6bA69Ou

