Trump Mocks RBG's Dying Wish, Claims Democrats Wrote It

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 16:45 Hits: 8

Trump invented a new conspiracy theory when he told Fox and Friends he believed Ruth Bader Ginsburg's last wish was a lie cooked up by Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Adam Schiff in a grand conspiracy to deny him his Supreme Court pick. In the same breath he denigrated the dignity of the highly respected a long- serving and admired Supreme Court Justice. Fox News continues to give Trump free airtime to aid his reelection campaign which he freely uses to spew conspiracy theories, hate, nonsense and specious attacks against his opponents, with their blessing Just days before her death Ruth Bader Ginsberg dictated a statement to her granddaughter, "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed." This is in keeping with Majority Leader McConnell's rules as well as the entire Republican party, who refused to even hold a hearing for Merrick Garland ten months before the 2016 election when Antonin Scalia passed away in February. But on Fox and Friends earlier this morning co-host Ainsley Earhardt told Trump about RBG's dying wish dictated to her granddaughter, on who she wanted to choose her successor. "Well I don't know that she said that," Trump replied. I guess her granddaughter is a liar now also. "Was it written out by Adam Schiff, Schumer and Pelosi?" he wondered, crafting a new conspiracy out of the air.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/trump-mocks-rbgs-dying-wishes-claims-adam