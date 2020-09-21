Press Officer In Dr. Fauci's Agency Moonlights As RedState Managing Editor

Articles

A press officer at the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases has a second job: RedState's managing editor, the position Erick Erickson used to hold before he went off to the Big Leagues and denounced Trump before bear-hugging him again. The Daily Beast reports that RedState's managing editor and resident troll, "streiff", is actually William B. Crews, a public affairs specialist for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Here are some examples of what this taxpayer-paid press official has posted under his troll pseudonym at RedState: Under his pseudonym, Crews has derided his own colleagues as part of a left-wing anti-Trump conspiracy and vehemently criticized the man who leads his agency, whom he described as the “attention-grubbing and media-whoring Anthony Fauci.” He has gone after other public health officials at the state and federal levels, as well—“the public health Karenwaffen,'' as he’s called them—over measures such as the closures of businesses and other public establishments and the promotion of social distancing and mask-wearing. Those policies, Crews insists, have no basis in science and are simply surreptitious efforts to usurp Americans’ rights, destroy the U.S. economy, and damage President Donald Trump’s reelection effort.

