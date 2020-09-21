Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 16:21 Hits: 10

After briefly acknowledging that the virus which causes COVID-19 spreads via the air, the Centers for Disease Control abruptly took down the post.

In a section of the agency’s website titled “How COVID Spreads,” the CDC acknowledged for the first time that “droplets and airborne particles” can stay in the air and infect others – a mode of spread that has been supported by widespread evidence for months, and which President Trump acknowledged in a February phone call with Bob Woodward.

“In general, indoor environments without good ventilation increase this risk,” the guidance read.

But on Monday, the CDC removed the guidance, saying that it had been “posted in error.”

“CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19),” the note reads.



The sudden veering away from widely accepted scientific guidance comes after months of scandal at the CDC, revolving around various episodes in which Trump administration appointees have contorted the agency’s recommendations to match political exigencies.

In fact, this is not the first time that the CDC’s website has played a role in these scandals. The agency took down guidance on its website last week which advised against testing asymptomatic people who had been in close contact with those infected, a piece of faulty advice that was widely seen as an effort to dampen testing numbers in the run-up to the presidential election.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/9-2Ls7r_MnI/cdc-abruptly-yanks-long-awaited-guidance-that-covid-spreads-via-air