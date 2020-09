Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 12:31 Hits: 2

President Trump on Monday said the Senate should vote to confirm his forthcoming Supreme Court nominee before Election Day, sending his clearest signal yet on the timing of a possible vote."I think the vote, the final vote, should be taken,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/517347-trump-senate-should-vote-on-supreme-court-nominee-before-election-day