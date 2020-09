Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 21 September 2020

President Trump is claiming victory after blessing a deal in which Oracle and Walmart will own a stake of TikTok, but experts wonder whether the terms of the agreement will really change anything.

(Image credit: Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

