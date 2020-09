Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 13:54 Hits: 5

The president said he is looking at five potential nominees to fill the seat left by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

(Image credit: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/death-of-ruth-bader-ginsburg/2020/09/21/915225564/trump-says-he-plans-to-announce-supreme-court-pick-friday-or-saturday?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics