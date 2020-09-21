Trump Is Just Thrilled That Ali Velshi Got Shot In The Knee With A Rubber Bullet

Articles

Trump unchained yesterday was a topic on today's Morning Joe: I remember this guy, he got hit on the knee with a canister of tear gas and he went down. He didn't -- he was down. My knee, my knee. Nobody cared. These guys didn't care. They moved him aside. And they just walked right through. It was the most beautiful thing. After we take all that crap for weeks and week, take this crap and then you finally see men get up there and go right -- wasn't it really a beautiful sight? It's called law and order. Law and order. This state was pioneered by men and women who braved the wilderness and the winters to build a better life for themselves and their families. They were tough and they were strong. You have good genes, you know that, right? you have good genes. A lot of it is about the genes, don't you think? You have good genes in Minnesota. "Just your run-of-the-mill Donald Trump rally, mocking Ali Velshi for the law and order violation of covering a peaceful protest," Joe Scarborough said. "And then whatever that was about good genes. It reminded me, obviously, it's just you can't help but to go there in your head. That wasn't written in the script. Talked about his great genes. He did the same thing in Michigan before. But Claire McCaskill, I do wonder, we know who Donald Trump is. He's revealed himself to be a cruel man. I've yet to talk to people that I know who support him who don't say he is a cruel man. He is a mean man.

