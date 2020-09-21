The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Former Nashville Councilman Who Said Covid Was A Hoax Dies Of The Virus

Via The Tennessean: Former Nashville Council Member Tony Tenpenny has died due to complications from COVID-19, Vice Mayor Jim Shulman confirmed Sunday. Tenpenny was hospitalized for more than a month at one of the St. Thomas hospitals and was placed on a ventilator earlier in September. He died overnight, Shulman said on Sunday afternoon. Now, you know where this is inevitably going, right? Tony Tenpenny, who ran for Nashville City Council and lost, a Trump-supporting BLM-bashing COVID-denier... has COVID and is “dependent” on a ventilator in serious condition. His wife says he is improving and will have quite a “testimony to share”. We wish them the best. pic.twitter.com/CkCI90QCRg — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) September 12, 2020

