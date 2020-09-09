As his campaign pulls ads, Trump considers opening his own wallet

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 18:08 Hits: 0

President Donald Trump said this week he would personally contribute “whatever it takes” to fund his reelection campaign. As of now, he has only spent about $8,000 of his own money.

The president was the top self-funder four years ago, spending $66.1 million of his personal finances. When he first announced his candidacy, Trump touted that he couldn’t be bought and said , “I don’t need anybody’s money. I’m using my own money.” Yet self-funding made up only about one-fifth of his total fundraising.

This year, 30 candidates have spent more than $1 million of their own money. Unsurprisingly, candidates who primarily rely on self-financing tend to lose even when they have a campaign cash advantage. Six of the 10 candidates who spent the most on their own campaigns this year lost in the primaries, including billionaire Michael Bloomberg , who spent over $1 billion and dropped out of the race after a poor performance on Super Tuesday. Democratic nominee Joe Biden has yet to spend any of his own money on his 2020 campaign. The last time he self-financed a presidential campaign was in 1988 when he poured $15,000 into his unsuccessful White House bid.

Trump has talked to multiple advisers about providing up to $100 million for his reelection campaign, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. But later in the day, the president told reporters his campaign is doing well and he isn’t worried about self-financing.

From the beginning of 2019 to July 2020, the Trump campaign and the Republican party raised $1.1 billion . As of July 31, the Trump campaign had only $120 million in cash on hand. Bill Stepien, Trump’s new campaign manager, told U.S. News he is now managing the budget better than his predecessor, Brad Parscale. The president has yet to disclose his August fundraising numbers.

Parscale spent much of the campaign’s money on securing new donors online, outsized legal fees , a large office in Virginia and a pair of Super Bowl ads for $11 million. Smaller expenses included aerial banners, personal drivers and consultants, the New York Times reported . Since becoming campaign manager in July, Stepien has cut back on costs, especially television advertising. Trump has gone dark in multiple swing states. He suspended television ads in Michigan earlier this summer and cancelled ads in Arizona this week.

Trump’s net worth has dropped an estimated $600 million in the past year, but money spent on his own campaign could go right back into his pockets as payments to Trump properties. Trump-related committees, such as the Trump campaign, Trump Victory and the Republican National Committee have spent nearly $4.7 million at the president’s properties this election cycle. In 2016, that number was even higher, at $13.4 million.

The president also tweeted Tuesday that he doubts more money will be needed to fund his campaign. But just a few hours earlier, he said he would provide more funds just as he did in 2016. “We have to win. This is the most important election in the history of our country.”



