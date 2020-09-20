Trump Accuses Biden Of Getting A 'Big, Fat Shot In The Ass' To Enhance Debate Performance

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020

So, does this mean we now know how Trump is having his drugs administered? Because absolutely everything is pure projection with this guy. During his MAGA rally in North Carolina Saturday night, Trump treated his mostly maskless audience to just that, once again accusing Joe Biden of needing to take drugs to make it through the debates. After boasting about his supposedly wonderful record with the handling of the coronavirus and assuring the crowd how well we're doing—despite the fact that his criminal negligence on the pandemic in the United States is certainly nothing to brag about—Trump accused “people in certain groups” of trying to hold up the release of a vaccine so that so that “Sleepy Joe” gets credit for it. After more bragging, Trump then attacked Biden for criticizing his useless travel ban from China. 'When I banned travel from China in January, Sleepy Joe Biden called it, “That’s hysterical. That’s xenophobic.” What does that mean? Tell me what xenophobic means, Sleepy Joe.' Someone in the audience responded “He has no idea where he is!” which makes no sense whatsoever, but gave Trump an excuse to once again accuse Biden of being senile and needing to take drugs to enhance his debate performance:

