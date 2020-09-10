Here’s how USPS competitors are distributing campaign cash

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 12:30 Hits: 0

As Democrats protest changes to the U.S. Postal Service, competitors to one of the nation’s oldest institutions — and their PACs — have increased their contributions to Democratic candidates for federal races this cycle.

Although Republicans have been the beneficiaries of UPS and FedEx donations, a disconnect is emerging between PAC giving and individual employee giving — with employees favoring Democrats.

FedEx employees are more politically active than ever. Individuals employed by FedEx donated $1.4 million to candidates this cycle, compared to only $790,000 contributed in 2016 and $576,000 contributed in 2012.

Meanwhile, UPS employees doubled their political contributions this cycle. In 2016, UPS employees donated $439,000 to candidates, but these individuals gave nearly $1.2 million this election cycle.

While many Republicans still received hefty donations from individuals at the two big shipping companies, Democratic candidates received a larger amount of individual donations from employees, even as the organization’s political action committees gave heavily to Republican candidates.

Even though President Donald Trump received $320,000 from individuals employed by UPS and FedEx, Democratic presidential candidates reaped the benefits of individual giving. For instance, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) bested Trump’s total, receiving $325,000 in donations from individuals. Former Vice President Joe Biden has also received nearly $118,000 in contributions from delivery industry employees.

FedEx’s PAC — FedEx Corporation PAC — has spent more than $2 million this cycle — $768,000 of which went into federal campaigns with the remainder being donated to other political action committees. The PAC donated to 112 Republican candidates — totalling in $403,000 — slightly more than the 107 Democratic candidates who received $363,000.

UPS PAC , meanwhile, contributed a little more than $1.4 million to dozens of candidates, with another $730,000 going to PACs. However, UPS PAC favored Republicans candidates more than FedEx. UPS PAC contributed 58 percent of funds to Republican candidates running for federal offices, with Democrats only receiving 42 percent of donations.

Packages of Controversy

President Trump has made his ire for the U.S. Postal Service — and mail-in voting — known as states began campaigns to send vote-by-mail applications to voters in many states..

With Republican megadonor Louis DeJoy at the helm of USPS, a cost-cutting process is underway. DeJoy halted overtime pay for mail carriers and clerks, which was needed in order to process all the mail coming through in a given day. Mail-sorting machines were reportedly removed from some sorting centers, and DeJoy said that all trucks must leave on time, even when not all the mail was loaded.

With these measures, mail has slowed significantly — sometimes held up by multiple days.

Critics say DeJoy’s changes were meant to slow down the speed of mail as millions of ballots are expected to be sent through the Postal Service. Trump has railed against mail-in voting, saying that any money in a coronavirus relief bill for the Postal Service would contribute to a fraudulent election, NPR reported . Still, Senate Republican’s proposal includes billions for the Postal Service.

DeJoy grew his father’s North Carolina trucking company into a multi-million dollar business, and sold it to form a consulting firm. Although involved in multiple investments, DeJoy and his wife have come under scrutiny for their holdings in companies that compete with the Postal Service for business, particularly his former company that held multiple contracts with the Postal Service, the New York Times reported .

DeJoy and his wife, Aldona Wos, who is nominated by Trump to serve as ambassador to Canada, have contributed nearly $3.1 million to support various Republican candidates and organizations. Before his appointment, DeJoy was a major fundraiser for the Republican Party.

The postmaster general’s political history has also put him in hot water. The Washington Post reported that former employees of DeJoy’s previous company were expected to donate to political candidates of their boss’ choice. They would later be repaid in yearly bonuses. This kind of alleged straw-donor scheme is illegal under campaign finance law, OpenSecrets and The Boston Globe’s Spotlight team previously reported .

Financial Woes at USPS

The Postal Service has been seen as the great equalizer in delivering key services — such as prescriptions, absentee ballots and utility bills — to Americans no matter the size or geographic location of the city. As a government organization, the USPS has a universal service mandate . That means the Post Office is obligated to serve all people at the same, consistent price, regardless of distance or location in the country.

But the universal service model has come with some financial pitfalls for the USPS.

From 2007 to 2019, USPS financial filings have shown a steady decline in mail being sent. Before the 2008 financial crisis, the USPS delivered $67.1 billion worth of mail — and $7.9 billion in parcels — in 2007. By 2019, the amount of mail delivered only totaled $48.4 billion — a nearly 28 percent decrease in mail delivered. USPS, though, was able to offset some losses with an increased $22.8 billion of parcels delivered in 2019.

While the USPS mail-delivery revenue has steadily declined year over year, its competitors’ yearly earnings have grown rapidly. Fedex, which posted a 49 percent increase in revenue over the same period as the USPS, slightly trails the nation-old organization in revenue. UPS, meanwhile, has narrowly edged out the program, growing its revenue by nearly 33 percent with $74.1 billion in profit in 2019.

Pension obligations , based on interest rates, to retired postal workers has also hurt the Postal Service financially. When interest rates are high, contributions to maintain pension obligations decrease. But with the virus lowering interest rates, pension obligations have grown considerably.

Although FedEx and UPS have both been labeled as competitors for the Postal Service, the three organizations function as “cooperative competitors,” according to the U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General.

Cooperative competitors are companies that use a competitor’s services to help its own business interests, even while the two organizations continue to compete in a market. So while FedEx and UPS make use of the Postal Service’s ground delivery to many remote locations deemed unprofitable to deliver themselves, the Postal Service also pays for air transportation of packages, which its for-profit competitors specialize in.



