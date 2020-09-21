The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Democrats, Republicans Draw New Battle Lines Over Supreme Court Ahead of Election

As the country mourns Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday, President Donald Trump has vowed to nominate a successor this week. The head of the Senate said he would move to confirm the nominee, but Democrats are pushing back. Two key Republican senators said they would argue to wait for a Supreme Court confirmation vote until after election. What’s clear is that both parties see this as a key battle just six weeks before Election Day. Michelle Quinn reports.

https://www.voanews.com/episode/democrats-republicans-draw-new-battle-lines-over-supreme-court-ahead-election-4425771

