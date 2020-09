Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 21:34 Hits: 6

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) said Sunday that he supports holding a Senate vote on President Trump's nominee to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday.The Tennessee Republican, who is retiring at the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/517313-alexander-backs-vote-on-trump-supreme-court-nominee-what-democrats-would-do