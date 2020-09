Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 21:10 Hits: 4

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with strategist A'Shanti Gholar, about the role Black voter turnout will play in the upcoming election now that the Supreme Court is a key issue on the campaign trail.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/20/915060758/how-bidens-pledge-to-pick-black-female-justice-could-play-out-with-voters?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics