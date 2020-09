Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 21:12 Hits: 3

Nevada is emerging as a major swing state in the presidential race this fall, and Republicans think they have a chance to win there after losing it in 2016.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/20/915060799/biden-sees-narrow-lead-in-swing-state-nevada?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics