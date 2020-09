Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 22:32 Hits: 7

Some Democrats are open to packing the Supreme Court in response to what they perceive as an illegitimate court appointment. But the move could cause a "spiral" of retaliation, experts say.

(Image credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/death-of-ruth-bader-ginsburg/2020/09/20/915048049/if-republicans-confirm-new-justice-scholars-say-democratic-court-packing-is-poss?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics