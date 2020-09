Articles

Curtailing the time for conducting the census in the middle of a pandemic will lead to "fatal data quality flaws that are unacceptable," Census Bureau career officials warned in an internal document.

(Image credit: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

