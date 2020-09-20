'A Power Grab, Plain And Simple': Chuck Todd Confronts GOP Senator's Hypocrisy

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 20:18 Hits: 3

The GOP is the party of liars, cheaters and anti-American scumbags. They take every opportunity to tear down American institutions, strip citizens of healthcare, food, clean water and a livable wage. The goal of their entire party is to steal and hold on to power. As their demographic groups continues to die off (old white men), they are even more desperate to cheat their way into power. With the sudden death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Friday, the Senate GOP, Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell are salivating at the chance to put another conservative Christian on the bench, just in time to hear arguments regarding abortion, the ACA and potential challenges to the 2020 Election! Mind you, Mitch McConnell refused to allow Merrick Garland to go up for a vote because it was in an election year - but over 200 days out. We are around 50 days out and the GOP is apparently fine with breaking THEIR OWN RULES if it means they win. We must vote them all out. Literally, every single one. They are scumbags. Even Chuck Todd was calling Sen. Barrasso out on Meet the Press on Sunday for the rank hypocrisy of the GOP.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/chuck-todd-drags-sen-barrasso-over-blatant