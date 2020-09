Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 14:27 Hits: 0

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) called on Senate Republicans on Sunday to "live with the precedent they set" and not rush a confirmation to the Supreme Court after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.Coons, an ally of Democratic presidential nominee...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/517279-democrat-senator-calls-on-senate-republicans-to-live-with-the