Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 15:29 Hits: 2

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) on Sunday defended his decision to push for a vote on President Trump’s nominee to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg less than two months ahead of Election Day, despite his conflicting position four...

