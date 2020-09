Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 16:23 Hits: 9

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said on Sunday that the Senate should not take up a Supreme Court nomination before the election, becoming the second GOP senator to voice opposition to a vote before Nov. 3."For weeks, I have stated that I would not...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/517289-murkowski-supreme-court-nominee-should-not-be-taken-up-before-election