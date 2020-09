Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 17:40 Hits: 9

"Today we as a nation mourn the loss of Justice Ginsburg," Marc Short said on CNN. "But the decision of when to nominate does not lie with her."

(Image credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/death-of-ruth-bader-ginsburg/2020/09/20/915006878/pence-aide-on-ginsburgs-deathbed-wish-nomination-date-does-not-lie-with-her?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics