Elie Mystal On Democrats And SCOTUS: 'There Is Only One Play'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 14:00 Hits: 3

Elie Mystal has been arguing for years that the Supreme Court of the United States needed more seats on it. He did it six months ago, in The Nation. Here he is talking about it in March 2019, in Above the Law. And here he is today, talking about it on AM Joy with Joy Reid, who graced us with her presence as host of her weekend show, which she'd handed off since heading to weeknight prime time months ago.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/09/elie-mystal-democrats-and-scotus-there