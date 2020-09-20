Trump Threatens To Cancel The 2020 Election By Executive Order

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020

This doesn't exactly sound like someone who's sure about his chances of winning without cheating, does it? After falsely accusing Biden of doing exactly what he's trying to do with destroying Social Security and protections for preexisting conditions, and fearmongering over “socialist takeover of healthcare” and more projection that Biden is somehow too feeble and mentally unfit to be president, Trump basically threatened to cancel the 2020 presidential election at another one of his super-spreader MAGA rallies in North Carolina last night. TRUMP: “I'm getting tired. I'd like to rest. I'd like to get Kamala take over as president.” That's no way to... that's no way to get into the office, because we're going to have a woman president some day. But you know what? It can't be Kamala... Kamala. Nobody treated him worse and he picked her. It was a brilliant forecast. He could never pick her. She called him a racist. […] Think of it. Even Pocahontas treated him better. She knocked the hell out of Bloomberg, but she left him sort of alone. I think she felt sorry for him. I heard she felt sorry for him.

