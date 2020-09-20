Chris Wallace Nails Tom Cotton For 'Hypocrisy' On Replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Articles

Fox News host Chris Wallace accused Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) of hypocrisy on Sunday after he vowed to push forward with a vote to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in an election year. "Why the rush to judgement?" Wallace asked Cotton after the senator promised a swift vote on President Donald Trump's eventual nominee. "We're not going to rush," Cotton insisted. "We not going to skip steps. We're going to move forward without delay." Wallace reminded Cotton that President Barack Obama named Judge Merrick Garland as his nominee after Justice Antonin Scalia died in 2016. "Senate Republicans blocked the choice of Garland," Wallace noted before playing a clip of Cotton defending the move at the time. In the clip, Cotton notes that the country will have a new president "in a few short months." "Why would we cut off the national debate about this next justice?" Cotton says in the clip. "Why would we squelch the voice of the people, why would we deny the voters a chance to weigh in on the make up of the Supreme Court?" Wallace continued following the clip: "Garland was nominated nine months before the election and you were saying then, nine months before the election, it was wrong to deny voters a chance to weigh in. So if it was wrong then nine months before the election, why is it OK now six weeks before the election?"

