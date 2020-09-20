Nancy Pelosi: 'We Have Arrows In Our Quiver That I’m Not About To Discuss Right Now'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday didn't deny that Democrats may use impeachment as a tactic to delay the confirmation of the next Supreme Court justice. During an appearance on ABC News, Pelosi was asked about rumors that impeachment could be on the table if President Donald Trump moves forward with a plan to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election. "Well, we have our options," Pelosi hinted. "We have arrows in our quiver that I'm not about to discuss right now." "To be clear, you're not taking any arrows out of your quiver and not ruling anything out," ABC host George Stephanopoulos pressed. "We have a responsibility," the Speaker replied. "We've taken an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. We have a responsibility to meet the needs of the American people. That is when we weigh the equities of protecting our democracy requires us to use every arrow in our quiver."

