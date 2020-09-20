Bill Clinton: 'You Can't Keep A Democracy' With McConnell's Double Standard

Articles

Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020

President Bill Clinton has some advice for Mitch McConnell: Don't be a stupid hypocrite. During an interview with Jake Tapper Sunday, he was pretty blunt about the consequences of McConnell's intent to shovel an extremist into Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat with just 45 days to go before the election. "I think it would be good for Senator McConnell to make him feel better when he gets up in the morning if he proved that he wasn't being a hypocrite at the time and he just stuck with his position," Clinton told Jake Tapper. "I think all other Republicans should be asked to do the same." "But you can't keep a democracy if there is one set of rules for one group and another set for everybody else," he emphasized. I don't harbor any hope that Mitch McConnell will take that advice. But I really do hope it triggers Trump so he can have more stupid Twitter meltdowns and blow his golf game. In the meantime, the majority of the country is sane enough to understand exactly what's at stake here, regardless of McConnell and his machinations. Full transcript below:

