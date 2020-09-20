Joe Biden Warns Republican Senators Not To Cave To McConnell's Hypocrisy

Articles

Joe Biden speaks from the Constitution Center in Philadelphia about the Supreme Court. Here is his statement about the passing of Justice Ginsburg. I expect he will address his conviction in the last sentence that the Supreme Court should not be politicized in this fashion. Donald Trump is on the golf course today, so Biden has the floor. Tonight our nation mourns an American hero, a giant of legal doctrine, and a relentless voice in the pursuit of that highest American ideal: Equal Justice Under Law. Ruth Bader Ginsburg stood for all of us. She fought for all of us. As a young attorney, she persisted through every challenge that an unequal system placed in her way to change the laws of our land and lead the legal charge to advance equal rights for women. It was my honor to preside over her confirmation hearings, and to strongly support her accession to the Supreme Court. In the decades since, she was consistently and reliably the voice that pierced to the heart of every issue, protected the constitutional rights of every American, and never failed in the fierce and unflinching defense of liberty and freedom. Her opinions, and her dissents, will continue to shape the basis of our law for future generations. May her memory be a blessing to all people who cherish our Constitution and its promise.

