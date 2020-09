Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 19:11 Hits: 2

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are urging Republican chair Lindsey Graham (S.C.) not to bring a vote on a Supreme Court nominee until next year. Their plea comes the day after the Supreme Court announced liberal Justice Ruth Bader...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/517233-judiciary-dems-urge-graham-to-delay-supreme-court-nominee-until-next-year