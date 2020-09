Articles

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) told Democrats on Saturday that "nothing is off the table" if Republicans move forward this year with filling the Supreme Court vacancy created by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death."Let me be clear:...

