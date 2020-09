Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 20:53 Hits: 2

The Illinois Democrat, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, told NPR's Weekend Edition he hopes some Republicans decline to fill the Ruth Bader Ginsburg vacancy before the election.

(Image credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/death-of-ruth-bader-ginsburg/2020/09/19/914824254/it-only-takes-4-sen-durbin-hopes-to-block-a-trump-nominee?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics