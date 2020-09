Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 21:10 Hits: 3

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with John Malcolm of the conservative Heritage Foundation about the process of filling the Supreme Court vacancy after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/19/914850033/heritage-foundations-john-malcolm-circumstances-are-different-for-rbg-vacancy?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics