Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 20 September 2020 04:33 Hits: 15

U.S. tech company Oracle is joining hands with Walmart to become a technology partner with TikTok and arrangement that satisfies the White House's concerns over the security.

(Image credit: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/09/20/914032065/tiktok-ban-averted-trump-gives-oracle-walmart-deal-his-blessing?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics