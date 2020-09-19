Fox Urges Trump To Hold Off On SCOTUS Nomination Until 'After The Vote'

Articles

Trump's favorite pollster knows it will be a big mistake to nominate someone to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg prior to the election, but Fox's Laura Ingraham made it clear his enablers will have no problem with them jamming someone through during the lame duck. Here's right-wing pollster Scott Rasmussen on this Friday's The Ingraham Angle, warning to Trump wait before naming a nominee: RASMUSSEN: You know, I hear all of this talk that Republicans are ready to go and vote right away. I think that's a big mistake. I think the president should come out and say, I want the American people to decide this. I'm going to nominate someone after I'm re-elected. Here's who I'm thinking of nominating, and by the way, I want to specifically hear from Joe Biden who he's going to nominate. And the reason I think he should do that, is that puts the focus on the choice for the choice for court, not on the side argument of whether or not the confirmation battle should go ahead right now. You'll notice that Laura Ingraham's follow up didn't include anything about being concerned about the result of the election, just that they should wait until "after the vote."

