MAGA Nutjobs Block Entrance To Voting Site In Fairfax, Virginia

Get ready, people. There will be a lot more of this. Be prepared with your cell phones to record, photograph their faces, get license plates, and call the police. Blocking the entrance to a polling place is a felony. Voter intimidation is a crime. Election monitors are required to make sure this is not allowed at EVERY SINGLE POLLING PLACE. This was in Fairfax, Virginia, today. Trump Supporters came over to the early voting site to protest while people are in line to Vote in FairFax Virginia. #EarlyVoting pic.twitter.com/Lkkl4o2aAc — Anthony Tilghman (@AnthonyTilghman) September 19, 2020 Update: They Moved everyone inside. — Anthony Tilghman (@AnthonyTilghman) September 19, 2020

