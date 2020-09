Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 17:42 Hits: 7

Georgia GOP Senate candidates Kelly Loeffler and Doug Collins each cited a push to restrict abortion as a reason to vote on a Supreme Court pick from President Trump before the election.Collins, who currently serves in the House, tweeted that...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/517224-georgia-lawmakers-cite-abortion-as-reason-to-vote-on-trump-supreme-court