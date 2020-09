Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020

Political interference on COVID-19 guidelines at the CDC, a DHHS spokesman on leave after attacking scientists on facebook live, and the President continues to contradict the science of the pandemic.

