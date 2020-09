Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 19 September 2020 13:14 Hits: 2

Hundreds gathered on the court's plaza to pay their respects to the legal icon, who died Friday at the age of 87.

(Image credit: Tyrone Turner/WAMU)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/death-of-ruth-bader-ginsburg/2020/09/19/914696991/mourners-spontaneously-gather-outside-supreme-court-to-honor-ruth-bader-ginsburg?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics