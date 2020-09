Articles

In the 12 hours from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, Democratic candidates and causes raised tens of millions of dollars on the ActBlue fundraising platform — and the donations continue to roll in.

(Image credit: Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images)

